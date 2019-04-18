Education Ministry requests audit of UG’s finances

The Education Ministry has requested the Office of the Auditor General to conduct a special audit of the University of Guyana’s finances.

This comes in light of claims by the workers unions that the institution’s finances are being mismanaged.

In a release to the media today, UG revealed that the Ministry of Education, in a recent letter, advised of a request made to the Auditor General’s Office for a special audit.

UG’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith, in the statement, said he welcomes the move for an audit in UG’s finances.

“The Administration welcomes the opportunity to clear the air on the allegations and assertions by the unions and other individuals…We have long indicated such, both directly to the UG Unions and in my two recent memoranda to the University community,” he said.

UG’s administration was accused of wanton spending including hosting several events and standing the expenses of meals and accommodation for guest speakers as well as hiring select individuals and paying them super salaries, and send large delegations overseas, all on the university’s bill.

Professor Griffith has since denied those claims.