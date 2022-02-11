15 homeless after Corentyne fire

Fifteen persons are now homeless after a fire on Thursday afternoon destroyed their home at Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Those who resided at the location are 56-year-old Kulcharran Prashad, his wife and four children, a daughter-in-law and her five children, along with three other children.

Prashad, who had been living at the building for the past 30 years, told INews that the fire started at around 13:00hrs.

“They had a blind hang down and this wire spark and the it go right up and catch the blind and the house catch afire because the material dry,” the man explained.

Kathy Augustus, 24, told this publication that she was cooking when the fire started.

The woman said she gathered her children and told them to leave the building. Her husband was asleep and seemed reluctant to get up when told that the building was on fire.

“We had five barrels with the children clothes and everything, all burn up. Is people give them the clothes they wearing; all their school things burn up,” the mother of five bemoaned.

Her sister, 19-year-old Aliyah was putting her one-year-old baby to sleep at the time. She said no one could have saved anything.

The Corriverton Fire Service responded and using water from the Corentyne River was able to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.