1400 inmates targeted as robust rehabilitation programmes begin

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is tasked with the responsibility of preparing inmates for re-integration into society. In light of this, the Government has adopted a policy of prisoners’ reform, which is done through the provision of training opportunities, allowing inmates to acquire basic income-generating skills and improve their literacy levels while serving their sentences.

To this end, the Government has increased the budgetary allocation in the area of training for inmates; earmarking a sum of $88.9 million to train prison inmates in an effort to further reduce recidivism and support reintegration through the Fresh Start Initiative.

Training in the field of carpentry and joinery, anger management, block making, tailoring, digital skills, cosmetology, crops husbandry and, cosmetology have already commenced.

The first batch of 30 inmates housed at the Lusignan Prison commenced the 12-week anger management course, focused on personal development. Empower Guyana Consultancy (EGC) has taken up the role of organising and facilitating these sessions.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Amar Panday explained that the goal is to expose the inmates to ideas and concepts relating to personal development so that they can return to their communities as reformed, rehabilitated citizens.

In addition, Officer-in-Charge of the Prisoners’ Welfare and Corrections, Marielle Bristol lauded the founder of the organisation for the work he has been doing for inmates across the country over the years, which has resulted in a considerable reduction in reported incidents.

Bristol also noted that the overarching objective of the course is to have a positive change of prisoner behaviour and it is hoped that this change transcends into society when they are reintegrated.

She further noted that all of the programmes will be offered at each location as the year progresses, and will seek to target 1400 inmates.