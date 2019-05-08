$13M Sexual Offences Court opens in Berbice

A $13 million Sexual Offences Court was on Tuesday opened at the Berbice High Court in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

It was funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and it follows the opening of the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown in November 2017.

The new facility is expected to provide protection for victims of sexual offences as the formal courtroom can be a harrowing place for victims.

While judicial proceedings are essential in restoring a sense of safety and confidence in the survivor, inadvertently, survivors are re-victimised when trying to seek justice.

Consequently, victims are oftentimes hesitant to come forward and report sexual violence cases due to the procedure.

The new facility is expected to put an end to such a practice and make the courtroom more comfortable for victims.

Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards while speaking at the opening, said it is aimed at providing protection for men, women and children, who are victims of sexual violence which is a criminal offence and a violation of one’s rights.