Linden municipality gifted 4500 gallons of paint

The municipality of the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) was recently gifted 4500 gallons of paint to assist with the beautification of its environs. The paint was handed over following a collaboration between members of overseas-based groups and the town.

Mayor Waneka Arrindell said that the paint will be used for beautifying several areas across the community.

She noted that the Council is happy with the arrival of the paint in the country and is now looking at how to have it utilised. The focus, she noted, will be on municipal, Government buildings, schools and other Government structures that are in need of a “facelift”.

Arrindell said the New Horizons team which is currently working on community projects in Linden will also be on board with the initiative.

“The New Horizons team is going to designate what they call ‘painting days’ to Linden. They will come up and they will give their support and services…our first painting day should start early June. Spirit of America is another group that gives voluntary support to countries, and they are willing to provide us with the supplies we need to paint – the brushes, rollers and things like that,” Arrindell further related.

She added that as soon as the project is rolled out, dates will be published as she urged the community to come out and lend support.