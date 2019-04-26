10-year-old allegedly commits suicide

The lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy was earlier this afternoon discovered by his sister at their Bush Lot Village, Corentyne Berbice property. It is suspected that he might have committed suicide.

The child, Raj Mohabir was reportedly found in a shack aback their home moments after he was seen playing in the yard with his older sister.

It is unclear by what mean the lad took his life and more so, the reasons for doing so. He reportedly attended the Kildonan Primary School.

The mother was reportedly not at home but upon rushing to the scene, she was inconsolable, questioning the motive for her son wanting to end his life. An investigation has been launched into the incident.