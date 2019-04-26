4 new Parliamentarians sworn in

The four new Members of Parliament (MP) this afternoon took the oath of office before Speaker and Clerk of the National Assembly signaling a new phase of their political careers.

Those who took the oath of office were Mervyn Williams, Tabita Sarabo-Halley, Donna Mootoo and Raynard Ward.

The four new MPs have replaced former ministers of government, Joe Harmon, Carl Greenidge, Dominic Gaskin and Dr. Rupert Roopnarine.

These ministers resigned following the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George and the Court of Appeal Judges with respect to the dual citizenship case.

The ruling stated that it is unconstitutional for a Member of Parliament who holds dual citizenship to be a Member of the National Assembly.

Following their resignations, three have indicated that they will renounce their foreign citizenship while former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin will retain his.

However, the new Parliamentarians were congratulated by the Speaker and Clerk of the National Assembly as well as their colleagues from the government side of the house.

The Parliamentary Opposition, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) did not show up when the National Assembly reconvened today.