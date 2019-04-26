Security guard pulled from Demerara River drowned – PM

A post mortem performed on the body of 58-year-old Mohamed Al Rasheed, whose body was retrieved from the Demerara River on Thursday has given the cause of death as drowning and as such, ruled out any speculations of foul play.

The autopsy was conducted by Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on Friday at the Linden Hospital Complex and the body has since been handed over to relatives.

The deceased, a security guard of Number 11 Village, West Coast, Berbice is said to have drowned after venturing into the river in the vicinity of Omai Wharf on Wednesday.

It was reported that Al Rasheed who was guarding some heavy duty equipment went to take a bath into the river and never resurfaced.

The man reportedly encountered difficulties due to the strong current of the tide. Other employees reportedly saw this and attempted to render assistance but he went under the water.