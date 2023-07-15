10 more smart classrooms soon to be established in primary schools

In keeping with the government’s strategic education development plan to transform the sector with the utilisation of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in schools, 10 more smart classrooms are set to be established soon in primary schools.

Smart classrooms enable technology-enhanced learning and help to improve how children learn and how teachers deliver lessons.

Within the last three years, President’s College, Queen’s College, Leonora, Moraikobai, Christianburg, Charity, New Amsterdam, Brickdam, and East Ruimveldt Secondary Schools, as well as St. Stanislaus College, have been equipped with smart classrooms.

Although lectures can be recorded in advance and be shown at a later time, the goal of the smart classroom is to create a setting that encourages greater teacher-student interaction.

President Dr Irfaan Ali during a press conference recently underscored that 4,737 computing devices were procured and distributed to teachers and students, to date, across the country.

“Ten smart classrooms were established at secondary schools to facilitate the integration of ICT into the teaching-learning process. Ten more smart classrooms will be established at the primary level shortly.”

The Ministry of Education’s efforts to reduce the access gap between pupils on the coast and those in the hinterland would be supported with the use of smart classrooms.

The government remains keen on ensuring improved and equal access to education countrywide.

“As part of our efforts to expand and enhance the coverage of the Guyana Learning Channel, 91 solar systems have been installed and 1,353 lessons developed and broadcast. This is important in ensuring equity in education,” Ali underlined.

A total of 102 students from the hinterland were housed at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen Campus for both face-to-face interaction and online instruction to promote e-learning for those students.

