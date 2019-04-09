1 killed, 1 critical after car slams into motorcycle

A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injured following an accident along the Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara on Monday evening while his pillion rider remains in a critical condition.

Dead is Neil Nunes, 47, of Lot 81 Belle West, Canal Number 2 Polder, WBD while the injured woman was identified as 35-year-old Nicola Garnette of the said address.

Based on information received, the accident involved a motor car bearing registration number PVV 1097 driven by a 30 year-old of Belle West Canal Number 2 Polder, WBD and motorcycle, CJ 8132.

At about 18:45h on Monday, the car was reportedly driving along the roadway when it collided with the motor cycle which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, both Nunes and Garnette sustained injuries about their bodies and were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

They were admitted but Nunes succumbed to his injuries about 2:00h on Tuesday morning. Garnette’s condition is listed as stable.

The driver of the motor car who passed a Breathalyzer test remains in police custody assisting with the investigations.