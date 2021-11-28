1 dead, several injured after speeding car driven by cop hit GPL pole

One person is now dead and several others injured after a speeding car, driven by a young Special Constable, lost control and slammed into a utility pole on the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is 49-year-old Euclin Joseph of lot 270 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The incident occurred sometime around 15:50h on Saturday.

According to police reports, the Constable was driving motor car #PSS 7652 proceeding west along the southern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern parapet, where the right side collided with a GPL light post.

As a result of the collision, several occupants sustained injuries about their bodies.

Injured are: 39-year-old Raymond Joseph of lot 270 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; 32-year-old Samantha Andrews of lot 69 Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, and 32-year-old Lashana Young of lot 1748 Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Some were taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition while the others were in an unconscious condition by police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen and examined by a doctor and Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival whilst the rest of occupants are receiving medical attention.

A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found in his breath.

Nevertheless, he is in custody assisting with the investigations.