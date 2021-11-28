Motorcyclist killed in New Amsterdam crash

Rodrigues Anthon was killed on Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete culvert on the Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Anthon, 28, of lot 48 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, reportedly died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 17:30 hours.

Police say that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the northern side of Strand Public Road, without a safety helmet and at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The bike ended up in the northern drain and continued to proceed west, where Anthon collided with a concrete culvert, which is situated on the eastern side of Strand Public Road, He then pitched off the motorcycle and further collided into a building which is located on the western side of the Strand Public Road.

As a result of the collision, Anthon received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

Further enquiries are in progress.