1 dead as motorcycles collide on DHB

A man is now dead following a collision of two motorcycles along the Demerara Harbour Bridge today.

The crash occured at around 08:30hrs during the ‘double lane’ period and resulted in the death of Shazam Khan, 52, of Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

Khan was the rider of motorcycle CL 2370 which crashed into motorcycle CL 639 which was driven by Qaison Tasher.

“Enquiries disclosed that motorcycle #CL 2370 was proceeding east along the southern side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge at a fast rate, behind motorcycle CL 639, which was proceeding in the same direction during the ‘double lane’ period,” police explained.

It is alleged that the front wheel of motorcycle CL 2370 collided with the right side rear of motorcycle CL 639.

As a result of the collision, Khan lost control and ended up further south, colliding with the bridge rail. He then fell onto the bridge surface where he sustained injuries on his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, via ambulance, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was further examined and admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit, suffering from injuries to his head and body. He later succumbed to his injuries at about 14:30hrs this afternoon.

The other motorcyclist is in Police custody as investigations continue.

