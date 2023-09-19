‘No room for slackness’ – Manickchand says consultations to soon begin on licensing teachers

Making it clear that lackadaisical behaviour and slackness will no longer be tolerated from teachers, Education Minister has announced that consultations on licensing within the profession will soon commence.

Particularly, she said, the consultation process will seek to determine the process and criteria for licensing of the teaching profession. Students and parents will be involved in the consultation process.

“We’re quickly moving to a place where this noble profession that produces all the other professions will have to be licensed and regulated. Just in a few short weeks, we will begin the consultations on just that; how to license the profession and what will be needed for someone to renew their licenses,” the Education Minister revealed.

“If you’re a teacher teaching the way you would want your own child to be taught, then teach on. But if you have not been teaching the way you want your child to be taught, we have work to do,” she added, referencing teachers are often miss classes or fail to complete the syllabubs.

“I am saying nowhere in any school in Guyana is there space for that. If teaching is your profession, then teach you must. If not, we can find space in other careers for you but the country is moving to a place where lackadaisical, sloth, inattention to detail will no longer be tolerated in classrooms.”

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) has committed to having 100 per cent trained teachers in classrooms across Guyana by 2025 as part of the Education Ministry’s strategic plan. Two categories of untrained teachers currently exist in the education system: those who are eligible for admission at CPCE and those who are not. The latter group is being upgraded, so that they can enter the college programme.

