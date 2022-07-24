1 dead, another injured in Linden hit and run

One person was killed and another injured in a hit and run fatal accident in Linden in the wee hours of today.

The dead man has been identified as 21-year-old Dale Nelson of Lot 16-11 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. Injured is 18-year-old Julian Graham of Lot 16-32 Central Amelia’s Ward.

The incident occurred sometime around 02:05 hrs on the Amelia’s Ward Public Road.

Police say the accident involved motorcar #PGG 764, the owner as well as driver’s name and address are unknown, and motorcycle #CK 7806, which was driven by Graham while Nelson was the pillion rider and was not wearing a safety helmet.

Reports are that the motorcar and motorcycle were both proceeding east with the motorcar at the rear. The right side front portion of the vehicle collided with the left rear portion of the motorcycle. The car fled from the scene after colliding with the bike.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

The pillion rider was picked up in an unconscious condition while the motorcyclist was picked up in a conscious condition. They were both taken by public-spirited persons to the Linden Hospital where the pillion rider died while receiving medical attention.

The motorcyclist was admitted for observation and his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the motorcar was later found at Touchan Drive Access Road in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Both vehicles were lodged to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying officer. Measurement and statements not yet taken.

Investigation in progress.