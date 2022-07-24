Int’l Building Expo extended until Tuesday

… local & foreign exhibitors say “Guyana is the place to be”

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal this morning announced that the International Building Expo 2022, which is being held at National Stadium tarmac in Providence, has been extended for two more days.

The expo, which is being held under the theme: “A New Frontier For Building a One Guyana,” was slated to wrap up today.

But Minister Croal said that the overwhelming response to expo not just from patrons but exhibitors as well saw the need for an extension.

“The response from our exhibitors is that they are happy [with] the amount of visitors as well as persons who are interested [in their products] and are able to acquire as much information as possible of what this expo is about.”

“Based on the request by the exhibitors themselves and based on an evaluation of the thousands of persons we’ve seen visited the Guyana National Stadium over Friday and Saturday… we have are therefore pleased to announce that we will be extending the International Building Expo 2022 by two days.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the gates will be open from 12:00h until 11:00h. Additionally, there will be no entrance fee.

“The gates will be wide open for one and all to visit here at the Guyana National Stadium. So, I want to encourage all persons, especially those who have not had the opportunity to visit the expo as yet, to come and take your time – there are a lot of information to be acquired. There are over 350 booths here… to be able to experience and interact as much as possible because this is an expo like no one before,” the Housing Minister stated.

Meanwhile, with Guyana on the cusp of extreme economic growth, newer and foreign companies are tapping into the vast opportunities here and have entered the market to service the public domain and upcoming industries.

At the International Building Expo, exhibitors are introducing new products and innovative services to the Guyanese market.

This publication visited the exhibition site on Saturday, with the excitement still buzzing to showcase technological and smart housing solutions.

Seal Sprayed Solutions, an insulation company that operates in countries like Trinidad and Jamaica, has introduced its services for companies and homeowners. Dr Mark Williams said the aim is to introduce insulation to the home building processing in Guyana.

Dr Williams pointed out that insulation is needed, given the high costs for electricity when compared to other regional countries. Already, they have been contracted to commence works at the Amazonia Mall, East Bank Demerara.

“What we’re doing is introducing insulation to Guyana. Everybody here lives under concrete or a metal roof and it is an oven in the day. When we ask everybody why they do it, it’s kinda like their parents and neighbours do it. But it is something we should really not be doing.”

“This is a way to insulate your building and keep it cool…Basically, we’re going to turn your house or commercial business into an igloo and it’ll be much cooler with less electricity.”

This company came into the arena a few days ago with this new service. So far, the response has been “excellent”.

He told this publication, “The Government did a wonderful job with this expo. It showcases the possibilities and what is available right now. It is an excellent step by President Irfaan Ali and his team. I think we’re going forward.”

On the other hand, Dekking Limited is bringing newer finishing products for floors. Ian Hamel-Smith said world-renowned brands are featured in their services.

“We’re based in Trinidad and this is my first time in Guyana. We’re now trying to tap into the Guyanese market now and apparently, this is the place to do it. So far, it is a fantastic place. I’ve been meeting a lot of good people and I’m glad I came.”

Since Guyana is upsurging in infrastructure and new buildings, Dekking Limited is trying to capitalise on this market.

“What we have here to offer is exactly what they need. It’s quality products and its things that you can and cannot find in Guyana. A lot of it is new and price points is for lower-end, middle and high-end.” Hamel-Smith shared.

On the infrastructure side, DuraVilla Homes is focused on modular timber homes, preconstructed and smaller than typical housing units here. Regional Manager, Shalima Fakira said the demand is diversifying and people are now seeking smaller living arrangements that can be expanded.

“We realised that there is a different shift in preferences of homes so persons have now been asking for starter homes that they can expand in the future. Our homes are expandable so you can start with a two-bedroom home and end up with a four-bedroom home, cause it’s based on panels,” said Fakira.

She added, “We have seen a lot of interest in our homes in particular. It’s very adaptable to any piece of land. You just source your foundation and land.”

GuyBraz is a security company, focusing on automated gates. Marvin Datson highlighted that with developments comes the need for heightened and smart security, which can be operated on a mobile application.

He relayed, “We’re on an industrial boom right now. We are developing. We are about to get out there in the big market and security is a big factor. We need to be up to standard.”

Gates can be enforced with this automated system for both home and commercial purposes.

Apart from such booths, commercial banks, private sector companies, and State agencies are represented to showcase every aspect of infrastructural development.

The expo has returned after a hiatus and is dubbed the blueprint of the future infrastructure.

It has attracted some 350 participants, of which at least 25 are foreign companies including some from the Caribbean – Suriname, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados along with others from the United States, Canada, and Ghana.

Over 5000 house lots are also to be distributed this weekend.