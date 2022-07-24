2 killed in mining pit cave-in at Kumung Kumung Backdam

Two miners were killed on Friday after the mining pit in which they were working, caved in at the Kumung Kumung Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead are Troy Scott, a 44-year-old male from Linden and Seon Martin, a 32-year-old male from Lethem.

The incident occurred at about 15:30 hrs on Friday at the Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River.

According to police reports, the two miners were employed on a 6” Land Dredge in the Kumung Kumung Backdam.

On the day in question, Martin, who was the General Manager for the operation, was operating the Jetting hose while Scott was operating the Marrock hose in the mining pit, which is about 25 feet in depth, when suddenly the land caved in, trapping them beneath.

The other workers, who were in the pit at the time, were able to escape unhurt. They then got together and dug out the two trapped men from beneath the overburden. But by that time, the duo had succumbed.

The bodies were taken to the Bartica Hospital the following day, where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were examined and multiple abrasions were seen on both bodies.

They were then escorted to the Memorial Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are in progress.