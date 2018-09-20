Zeelugt youth nabbed with unlicenced gun

A 23-year-old resident of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is now in the custody of the Police after he was nabbed with an unlicenced pistol.

The arrest was made by ranks attached to the “D” Division at around 14:00h on Wednesday afternoon.

INews understands that the officers were at the time acting on information that the man was behaving threateningly.

As such, a visit was paid to his home and a search was conducted where the pistol was found hidden under a mattress.

The man was cautioned, questioned and taken into police custody where he is being processed for Court.