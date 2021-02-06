Youth stabbed to death in front WBD home

A young man was Friday evening stabbed to death in front of his West Bank Demerara home.

Dead is 20-year-old Emanuel Solomon of Lot 317 Belle West, WBD.

According to the police, the murder occurred sometime around 18:30h and was committed by three brothers, also residents of Belle West.

The police said the deceased and the suspects had a misunderstanding over a football game about eight months ago. However, Friday night, he was sitting on the gap in front of his house when he was attacked.

The young man’s mother told the police that the three suspects rushed towards Solomon and started to stab him about his body, after which he fell to the ground. The brothers all then ran away.

Following the stabbing, Solomon’s mother and public-spirited persons picked him up and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The young man’s body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Based on further information received, the Police went to the suspects’ home at Belle West, where contact was made with one of the suspects who was told of the allegation and he admitted under caution that the deceased had hit him with a piece of wood causing him to receive injuries to his face and left hand.

As a result, he went home and complained to his other two brothers, who returned with him and fatally injured Solomon.

He was then arrested and later escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated for injuries on his hand and sent away. He was then taken into Police custody.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects have since been handed over to the police by their mother.

The three brothers, ages 26, 23 and 17, are assisting with the investigation.