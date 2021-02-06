Motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with car on Brickdam

A motorcyclist is now hospitalised after sustaining injuries when his bike collided with a car on Brickdam Road, Georgetown.

The accident occurred at about 02:05h this morning in the vicinity of the Ministry of Housing.

Injured is 35-year-old Patrick Perry of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The driver of the car told investigators that he was proceeding along Brickdam, while the motorcyclist was in front of his vehicle also heading in the same direction.

According to the driver, he was about to overtake the motorcycle when Perry swerved into his path, and a collision occurred.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries.

Perry was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and admitted a patient.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 28-year-old driver of the car and a reading of 0% was recorded.

Nevertheless, the driver, a resident of Section B, Patterson Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, is presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.