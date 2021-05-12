“Your service has been more than extraordinary” – Army Chief honours nurses of GDF Medical Corp

Chief of Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess today honored the nurses of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Medical Corps, in recognition of International Nurses Day (IND) 2021.

The simple, yet symbolic ceremony, was held at his office, Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.

In brief remarks, Brigadier Bess expressed gratitude to the nurses and thanked them for their exemplary service and continued resilience in the performance of their duties.

“Over the past year, your service has been more than extraordinary, and, for this, I commend you. I have noted and admired your level of performance as we continue to confront the challenges being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize your resilience, high performance and continued professionalism,” he said.

Acknowledging the dominance of female nurses in the Force, Brigadier Bess called on more male soldiers to take up the challenge.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year and honours and celebrates Nurses worldwide for their dedicated service. The theme this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead-A Vision for Future Healthcare.”

Nurses are essential caretakers for a productive society and during the Covid-19 pandemic, their extraordinary efforts have proved to inspire their commitment and hard work towards nursing.

The nurses honored today were, Warrant Officer Class Two Marcia Williams (Registered Nursing Assistant), Staff Sergeant Ann Marks (Registered Nurse), Staff Sergeant Orlene Nurse (Registered Nursing Assistant), Sergeant Geralda Jeffrey (Registered Nurse) and Civilian Verda Cordis (Registered Nursing Assistant).

The nurses were presented with tokens of appreciation by the Brigadier Bess.

Nurses and other medical personnel of the Guyana Defence Force have been working along with the Ministry of Health during different stages of the pandemic in Guyana, in areas such as training, logistics, and also, in the conduct of medivacs throughout the country.