Ganesh Singh robbed outside Guyana Society for the Blind

Ganesh Singh, a prominent member of the Guyana Society for the Blind, was yesterday robbed outside of the organisation’s headquarters at St Philip’s Green, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 11:45hrs just as Singh exited a taxi.

In a social media post, Singh lamented the lack of security in the area, noting that persons have previously complained of being attacked and robbed.

See full statement by Ganesh Singh:

Yesterday May 11 at about 11:45 AM as I was stepping out of the taxi in the compound of the Guyana Society for the Blind, approximately 10 feet from the door of the building, I was robbed by a young bicycle bandit.

The security situation in the St Phillips Green where the Guyana Society for the Blind is located is getting worse. Security was always a problem in the area for the blind persons, however over the past few months things have gotten worse. The bandits are more brazen.

Sadly this is not the first incident of a blind person getting rob in the area and I know it will not be the last unless the relevant authorities do something drastic and concrete to improve the security situation in the area.

Blind persons need to visit the organization for training and services and should be protected.

The Guyana Police Force need to have more patrols in the area. Further, whenever calls are made to the emergency numbers for help a team should be dispatched with urgency.

I must indicate that I did not visit the police station at Brickdam to make a report. A friend who is a former police inspector called Brickdam and requested a patrol to visit the location. An officer did visit a while after, enduring some difficulty finding the location although a sign board is in front of the driveway.

Honestly the crime situation in the country is out of control. I wonder where the GPF obtains their statistics from to show the reduction in crime as articulated in their reports.