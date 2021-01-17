Young woman drowns at Morawhanna, NWD

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are investigating the suspected drowning of a young woman on Saturday at Morawhanna, North-West District

Dead is 20-year-old Danielly Daniels of Hotoquai Village, NWD.

The incident occurred sometime between 07:00h and 07:40h.

According to police reports, Daniels left her Hotoquai Village home on January 5, 2021 to visit her aunt, Theresa Romaldo, who resides at Morawhanna.

The aunt told police that on the day in question, she last saw Daniels about 07:00h sitting on the wharf on her cellular phone.

However, sometime around 07:40h, she observed that the young woman was missing. A search party was formed and one of the men went into the water. Sometime after, Daniels was found submerged.

Her motionless body was fished out of the water and rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was placed into the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting post examination.

Investigations are ongoing.