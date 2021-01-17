Miner robbed of pistol, ammo

A gold miner was on Saturday robbed by two men of his licensed pistol along with the matching rounds.

The robbery occurred around 04:40h at Eye Lash Backdam, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Based on reports, the businessman, 28-year-old Hanson Forde of Zeelught, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was on an ATV motorcycle en-route to Chi Chi Backdam, NWD, and whilst in the vicinity of the Eye Lash Backdam Junction, he was stopped by two males, both wearing masks, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a cutlass.

They then ordered the suspect to turn off his ATV, to which he complied. The suspects then removed the victim’s haversack from his back containing a phone charger value $5,000; a battery pack value $6,000 and a flash drive value $10,000.

The suspect who was armed with the cutlass then removed the victim’s Licence .32 Taurus Pistol, bearing serial #FHP 37012, which had a magazine containing seven (7) matching ammunitions value $198,000 from his left side waist.

The two suspects then made good their escape.

Police say investigations are ongoing.