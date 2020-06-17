Young motorcyclist killed in accident at Campbellville

An 18-year old motorcyclist is now dead after he was involved in an accident with a motorcar at Delph Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown on Tuesday.

Dead is Elijah Bollers of Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown, who was the rider of motorcycle, CF 4865, when the incident occurred.

The young man was reportedly riding his motorcycle at a fast rate of speed when he collided with motorcar, HC1527.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, told Inews that the driver of the motorcar was proceeding west along John Street, while the motorcyclist was proceeding north along Delph Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign.

As a result, he collided into Bollers, who fell off his motorcycle due to the impact, and landed several feet away.

The young man was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he died while undergoing surgery.

A breathalyzer test was done on the driver of the motorcar, which tested negative for alcohol.

Murray is in Police custody assisting with the investigations.