Guyanese recall “stressful” experience being stranded in the US

After some delay, 48 Guyanese returned home on Tuesday from the United States of America after being stranded owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passengers arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) via Eastern Airlines flight 182 from the Miami International Airport.

Mohammed Khan, an incoming passenger, expressed “It is great being back home; a lot of confusion first to get on the flight, but once you get your name of the list, then everything was smooth from there. I am just happy to be back home, because there is no place like home.”

Another incoming passenger, King Solomon, stated that he was “optimistic” that things would change in Guyana, so that the country can return to normalcy.

“I feel relief and relaxed that I am home now, and it is time to get back to business and see what I can do now. Hopefully, everything changes, and the country is able to return back to normal,” Solomon posited.

Also, businesswoman Roshanie Lyub stated that she was “stressed out” after being stuck in the US.

“I went in the US since March 12, and I supposed to return on April 3, but when the airport shut down, I got stuck for three months one week. It was so stressful because you have your family back home, and I have my business…and my husband [was] alone, and he needs me, and it was so stressful,” Lyub explained.

“I have been in the United States for five months. That experience has been suffocating. It was terrible. I love my country, and now it feels that I can breathe. I give thanks to all those who made it possible for us to return home. It still has Guyanese who are suffering, and I would like them to get help too, especially those in New York,” another passenger, Dione Basdeo stated. [Shemar Alleyne]