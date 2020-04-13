Young biker dies after losing control of motorcycle 

A young biker attached to the 592 Bike Line succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital following an accident on Sunday evening in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Dead is 20-year-old Raphael Haly of Robb Street, Georgetown. He took his last breath on Monday just after noon.

Based on information received, the young man had borrowed a “Chappy” to purchase food but as he was making his way to the restaurant, he allegedly failed to slow down at one the speed humps on the roadway thus causing him to lose control of the bike.

After losing control, he reported slammed into a wall and crashed into a utility pole. As a result of the impact, he sustained severe injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital but due to the severity of the injuries, he was referred to the GPHC where he was admitted and placed on life support. He later taken off the life support and place on ventilators but dies soon after.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.