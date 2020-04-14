Linden father of 8 gunned down

Police in Linden are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting to death of 43-year-old Glenroy Chapman of Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Reports are that Chapman was gunned down outside his Lot 130 Half Mile, Wismar, Linden home on Monday evening. While details of the incident are sketchy at this time, INews understands that Chapman, also called “G”, a father of eight, was shot while in front of his yard.

The clothes vendor was in front of his yard with a friend chatting at about 18:00h when a lone masked gunman approached and discharged several rounds in his direction.

The friend dashed to safety while Chapman was killed.

When INews arrived at the scene, a large crowd had gathered outside the home, as Police cordoned off the area. Police were at the time combing the crime scene for spent shells and several persons including family members were questioned.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter when contacted, noted that Police responded to the scene after receiving information about the shooting. He noted that when they arrived, the man’s body was lying outside of the home. Chapman received several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

A large spot of blood was observed at the scene. Chapman was transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was taken to a local funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

A family member said that Chapman’s common-law wife and children were at home when the incident occured. However, no one else was injured. Investigations are ongoing.