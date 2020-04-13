Motorcyclist killed in Berbice accident

A motorcyclist has become the latest road fatality after he was struck down by a canter at No. 64 Village Public Road, Corentyne Berbice on Monday morning.

The dead man has been identified as 43-year-old Keshwardau Hackie of Lot 8 No. 63 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on reports received, at about 9:00h, the canter truck bearing registration number GYY 4014 was travelling at a fast rate of speed when it came into contact with motorcycle, CH 6898.

Police investigations revealed that the canter was proceeding north along roadway while the motorcycle was proceeding in the opposition direction however, the motorcyclist was attempting to ride into a dam when the front of the canter collided with him.

As a result of the impact, the now dead man fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the canter truck who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.