“Yankee” found guilty of 2016 murder of Parika businessman

Curt Thomas was on Thursday found guilty by a 12-person jury of the April 30, 2016 murder of Parika, East Bank Essequibo businessman, Seeram Singh who was shot twice-to his head and hip during a robbery.

The verdict was unanimous following a trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara. Thomas was further remanded to prison pending sentencing for which no date has been fixed as yet.

Based on reports, Singh, 52, of Lot 40 Parika Outfall, was stabbed to his abdomen and shot twice – to his head and hip. The bullet to his head was at close range and may have been the fatal shot. Media reports at the time stated that Singh was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he was attacked.

In an attempt to raise an alarm, the injured man ran towards a shop, but the gunman gave chase and caught up with him. A scuffle ensued and it was then the suspect discharged two rounds at Singh.

Reports are as the businessman fell, the gunman relieved him of two gold chains and escaped. Singh was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the announcement of the verdict by the jury foreman, Thomas, who appeared in court virtually from the Lusignan Prison erupted from his seat and hurled a series of expletives at the court. In fact, the convicted killer maintained that he was innocent of the crime.