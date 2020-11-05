Top Cop lauds bravery of policemen injured in the line of duty

Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie, along with senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force, recently visited some officers who were injured in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, the team visited Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland who was stabbed several times about his body by a wanted man during a confrontation at One Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) in September.

During the visit, Commissioner Hoppie commended the Lance Corporal for his bravery in the face of danger, and reassured him of the Force’s commitment to his welfare and personal development.

On September 14, Lance Corporal Scotland, who is attached to the Port Kaituma Police Station, along with other ranks acting on information received, went to S1A Junction, One Mile, Port Kaituma, NWD, where they confronted the suspect, who was the occupant of the upper flat of a two-storey building.

When the ranks attempted to apprehend the suspect, he reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed Scotland to his left hand, left hip, left lower abdomen, left eyebrow and left buttock. The other ranks managed to apprehend the suspect, who was wanted in connection with the murder of pensioner Earl Peters, which occurred on September 5. The suspect was also wanted for wounding committed on Troy Roberts, who is presently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital; and also for the wounding of Police Constable Edwards at Arakaka Police Outpost on August 20, 2020.

After the stabbing, the injured Policeman was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital and was subsequently medevaced to Georgetown, where he was admitted in a critical condition. He has since been discharged, and is currently at home recuperating.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Commissioner Hoppie visited Constable Amos Ramsingh, who was shot on October 5 at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown while arresting a suspect who was armed with a firearm.

The Commissioner also used the opportunity to commend Constable Ramsingh for his incredible display of bravery in the line of duty, and reassured him of the Force’s commitment to his welfare and development.

Constable Ramsingh expressed sincere gratitude for the visit from the Commissioner and his team, and also for the token of appreciation for his hard work.

Among the GPF officers that visited the injured ranks were Divisional Commander, Region 10, Superintendent Hugh Winter; Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan; Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean, Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘A’, Superintendent John Barker; Officer-in-charge of Sub-Division and Reverend Michael Singh, member of the Cops and Faith network.