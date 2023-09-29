Women shot while parting fight between schoolgirls

Two women are now nursing gunshot injuries about their bodies after they were shot at whilst parting a fight between a couple of schoolgirls.

The incident occurred at around 18:15hrs on Thursday along Freeman Street East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police explained that there was a scuffle between two 16-year-old girls from the area when the two women intervened in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

According to eyewitnesses, it was at that point the suspect, who was at the scene, withdrew a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired several shots in the direction of the two women.

As a result, they both received a single gunshot to their right and left hand, respectively. It is unclear if the suspect is affiliated with any of the victims or the schoolgirls.

After discharging the firearm, the suspect made good his escape on foot in an unknown direction.

The victims were immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were treated for their respective injuries and discharged, in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police said based on information received, an unknown male who was in the suspect’s company retrieved the spent shells from the scene and made good his escape, with the shells in his possession.

Investigations are ongoing.

