Optique Vision Care announces new specialty eye hospital for 2024

Optique Vision Care has embarked on the construction of Guyana’s first private-owned specialty hospital, earmarked for opening in August 2024.

This announcement was made on Friday during the 10th anniversary celebrations of Optique Vision Care in Guyana.

Having started their first location in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Chief Executive Officer, Dhani Narine shared that they now operate at five locations, including Amazonia Mall and Giftland Mall.

However, the sixth undertaking will be a first of its kind for the private optical industry.

The new hospital will be located at Lot 350 New Market Street, Georgetown, and will provide a full suite of eyecare surgeries to complement existing services. It is intended to serve not just Guyana but the Caribbean.

