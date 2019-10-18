Woman who set on fire by lover succumbs

One month after Oliva Defreitas of North Sophia, Greater Georgetown was set on fire by her lover, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital two Thursdays ago.

Nevertheless, a post mortem conducted on the remains of the woman proved that she dies as a result of septic burns. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday last.

It was reported on September 10, Defreitas was involved in an argument with her boyfriend during which she was doused with a mixture of gasoline and kerosene and set on fire.

The woman was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted with second degree burns to her face, neck and abdomen. The alleged suspect, Wazim Perreira was nabbed by public spirted citizens and handed over to the police but not before given a sound trashing.

Perreira was charged and was remanded to prison for the heinous crime.