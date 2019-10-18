Students explore opportunities within GTT, telecommunications sector

Students attending the Bishop’s High School 2nd Bi-Annual Student Conference have expressed keen interest in future employment within the telecommunications sector and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) in particular.

“Many students flocked our booth to gain knowledge about the various positions within GTT. As one of the largest employers in Guyana, the skill sets within GTT are vast. At a time when the oil and gas sector is blossoming here, it is heartening to know that students recognize the need for a supportive and robust telecommunications sector – and took the opportunity to explore their options,” said Kester Abrams, GTT’s lead at Fair.

Head Teacher of Bishop’s High School, Marilyn Gibson explained that the event, with a theme of ‘What’s Next’, is aimed at exposing fifth and sixth form students of the schools to a number of companies “…that will be able to give them guidance to career paths upon completing CSEC/CAPE.”

She lauded GTT and the other participating companies for coming on board with the School to execute the conference. “We are trying to bridge the gaps that students have, because they all come from different backgrounds and are at various levels with their academic progress. With this conference, the students are better guided as to how best to select their careers,” Gibson added.

Gibson also commended the New York Tri-State of the Bishop’s High School Alumni Association for sponsoring the bi-annual conference.

Over the next three days, the head teacher said the students will be engaged in a number of planned activities including ‘How to write a Curriculum Vitae’ (CV) session, various lectures on scholarships and panel discussions on different career paths. The conference will conclude with a grand sports camp on Friday, October 18.

Abrams, who is GTT’s Field and Tele Sales Lead, noted that while at the Fair, teachers present signed up for GTT’s Prepaid Teacher’s plan and MMG Service.

“GTT’s aim is to be the number one employer in Guyana; we appreciate the role that teachers play in grooming our future workforce – and it was an added bonus to have our special Teacher’s plan available, on the spot, for ease of activation,” Abrams added.