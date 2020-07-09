Woman robbed of close to $1M by armed bandits

A businesswoman is now counting her losses after armed bandits broke into her car and carted off with close to one million dollars in cash along with other important documents.

Wanita Ashby told INews that on Tuesday, she was conducting some transactions in Georgetown – one of which included uplifting $800,000.

After collecting the money, the woman proceeded to do her other errands.

“I was doing some business at GRA, and when I finish, I have a wash bay on the Front Road [East Ruimveldt] so I came back to the wash bay and my brother called me again and told me that somebody else supposed to send out some money at the same location… I went to the money place, but I did not get the money, so I ended up leaving with just first set,” she explained.

At around 15:30hrs, Ashby said she returned to “Front Road” East Ruimveldt, where she stopped at a friend’s house to use the internet to call her brother.

Whilst there, the alarm on her car was triggered.

“I heard a little child say ‘aunty these men break your car’, so when I run outside and I saw three of them… they had guns. They run through the alleyway and the car they used was waiting for them,” she recalled.

“I didn’t know these guys were trailing me until I run my cameras. I have cameras on my car.”

In addition to the money, the men escaped with her passport, identification card, and driver’s license.