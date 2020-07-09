Berbice woman remanded for kidnapping baby

A 50-year-old woman of Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Wednesday remanded for kidnapping a child from her biological mother.

Beverley Gomes made her appearance before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where she was to required to plead to the charge which stated that on July 3, she was in possession of an 11-month-old girl who went missing in March.

Gomes was arrested after police swooped down on her Kildonan Village, Corentyne home and discovered the child.

Police Regional Commander of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Linden Lord confirmed that a report of kidnapping of a child was lodged with the police.

He said that the child’s mother is a 24-year-old Venezuelan.

It was reported that on March 5, the biological mother reported to the Police that Gomes, who worked with her at the Quartz Stone Backdam in Cuyuni, was tasked with taking care of the baby after she fell ill.

The woman promised to take the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital) for treatment, but she never returned.

“The 11-month-old baby apparently had spots on her skin, and she gave the woman the baby to take to the hospital, and she was supposed to return in two weeks, but that did not happen,” the Commander said.

After Gomes did not return with the child, the matter was reported to the Bartica Police Station. She reportedly told police that the mother of the child was supposed to collect the baby but that she failed to do so.