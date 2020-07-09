No more delays; GECOM must use recount results for declaration – Canadian official

Assistant Deupty Minister for the Americas of Global Affairs Canada, Michael Grant has described the ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as “important”.

Grant further noted that it is now time for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to make a declaration based on the recount results.

Grant tweeted: “Important ruling today from Caribbean Court of Justice on Guyana. It’s time for the election results to be announced by #GECOM based on the recount. No more delays.”

Michael Kozak, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs also expressed similar remarks.

Kozak tweeted: “The @CaribbeanCourt has ruled. It’s time for #GECOM to declare the winner of Guyana’s election based on the national vote recount. The will of Guyana’s voters cannot be ignored.”

GECOM will meet tomorrow to discuss the way forward.

The recount shows that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes.