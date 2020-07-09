CCJ has ruled; GECOM must declare winner with recount results – US official

Michael Kozak, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs says the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) must now declare the winner of the elections based on the recount results.

Kozak made the remarks on Twitter following the ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“The @CaribbeanCourt has ruled. It’s time for #GECOM to declare the winner of Guyana’s election based on the national vote recount,” Kozak tweeted.

“The will of Guyana’s voters cannot be ignored,” he added.

GECOM will meet tomorrow to discuss the ruling and the way forward.

The recount shows that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes.