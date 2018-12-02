Woman kills reputed husband during argument

A heated argument ended deadly on Sunday afternoon when a woman armed herself with a knife and stabbed her reputed husband to death at their Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Victor Roberts, 38, of Lot 41 Prince Williams Street, Plaisance ECD was stabbed once to his chest by the suspect who was identified only as ‘Melissa’.

The couple was heard arguing moments before the heinous crime was committed. According to reports, it has become a custom for the two people to fight with each other.

Persons who gathered at the scene however, stated that this is the second time the now dead man was attacked and stabbed by the woman.

When <<INews>> arrived at the scene on Sunday, the suspect was in a distraught state as she was being grilled by investigators. She was in handcuffs.

Relatives of the dead man were heard arguing while a sister told this publication that “two lives were lost here today instead of one”.

The suspect was later led into a police vehicle which left the scene. The man’s body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.