Alleged drunken motorists escape unhurt in ECD collision

Two motorists who were seemingly intoxicated state escaped unhurt on Sunday afternoon after they collided with each other on the Plaisance Public Road on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). They were reportedly drag racing when the accident occurred.

The two motor vehicles PSS 2303 and PJJ 1617 collided just after 16:00h.

Inews was told that as a result of the speed, both men control of their motorcars and crashed into each other. As a result of the collision, the two vehicles were badly damaged. They both were taken into police custody as an investigation was launched.