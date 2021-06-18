Woman killed in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

A 56-year-old woman of Wismar, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is now dead following an accident last evening along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

She has been identified as June Forde, a passenger in a motorcar involved in the fatal crash which occurred at around 19:30hrs.

Reports are that a truck was proceeding north along the western side of the road while a motorcar was proceeding in the opposite direction.

While in the process of passing each other, the motorcar ended up in the western drive lane and collided with the front left side of the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles received damages.

Forde was taken out of the car in an unconscious condition while the driver was taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition.

They were both placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Forde was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was admitted a patient suffering from a penetrated injury to the right eye.

The driver of the lorry was subjected to a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

He remains in custody.

Meanwhile, INews understands that Forde recently lost her mother from Covid-19 and was in the process of making arrangements for the funeral when she got into the fatal accident.