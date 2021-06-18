Prisoner found dead in lockups at No.51 Police Station

Statement from the Guyana Police Force

The police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide of Sewdial Persaud, 45 years, of No. 57 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who was found hanging from the door of a cell in the lockups of the No. 51 Police Station at about 1600h. today Thursday June 17, 2021.

Investigations so far have revealed that at 09:45 hours today, a woman who shares a common-law relationship with Sewdial Persaud reported to the police, and gave a written statement, that during yesterday Wednesday June 16, 2021, they had a domestic argument during which Sewdial Persaud threatened to kill her, burn her employer’s house and kill himself.

As a result, Sewdial Persaud was arrested by the police and at about 10:25 hours today, he was placed in the passageway between the cells of the lockups, clothed in his boxer shorts. There were two other prisoners in one of the holding cells of the lockups at the time.

Later, during another visit to the lockups by the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Station, Sewdial Persaud was found on his knees hanging from a cell door with the elastic waist band from a boxer shorts around his neck and tied to the door of a cell. Another boxer shorts belonging to one of the other prisoners, along with Sewdial Persaud’s boxer shorts, were found in the passageway, without their elastic waist bands.

The body is at the Anthony Funeral Home, Corentyne, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.