Girl, 17, allegedly gang raped

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a male suspect and are on hunt for another in relation to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The incident occurred between April 1 and 30, 2021.

The teen girl stated that sometime during the period, she was approached by the two suspects who were in a car and forcefully taken against her will to the home of one of the perpetrators.

There, they took turns having sex with her while they each videoed the ordeal.

The victim further alleged that the ordeal caused her to have a miscarriage.

She related the ordeal to her relative on June 15 and on June 17 the matter was reported to the police.

One of the suspects has been arrested and placed into custody while a search for the other suspect is underway, as investigations continue.