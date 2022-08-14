Woman killed, daughter seriously injured in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

A mother of two was killed and her daughter hospitalised with serious injuries in a horrific accident on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway this morning.

Dead is 35-year-old Natoya Narine of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Her 11-year-old daughter along with her boyfriend and his child were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

However, the boyfriend and his child sustained minor injuries, while Narine’s daughter sustained a broken leg that required surgery.

Details of the accident remain sketchy. But INews was told by a relative that the woman and her daughter were staying with her boyfriend in Linden and at the time of the incident, they were heading back to Georgetown.

Narine was driving the vehicle when she reportedly lost control resulting in the vehicle toppling before coming to a halt on its side.

This publication was told that the woman sustained a broken neck and spine. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the family member, Narine was reportedly consuming alcohol before the accident.