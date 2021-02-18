Woman dies after husband braces cutlass to her neck, forces her to drink poison

Sattie Jagmohan, 27, of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) is now dead after she was forced to drink poison by her abusive husband, Ramesh Nandlall who is currently on remand.

The housewife was admitted a patient at the Fort Wellington Hospital on February 3 after she consumed the poisonous substance.

The woman had told investigators that Nandlall constantly assaulted her and threatened to kill her is she ever told anyone of his abuse.

On February 3, the woman said she was at home when Nandlall began to verbally abuse her.

She related that the man then pushed her into the wall and dealt her several kicks and cuffs about her body.

The man then placed a cutlass to her neck and forced her to drink a bottle of poison.

She was taken to Fort Wellington Hospital where she was admitted a patient.

On February 9, Nandlall was contacted by police and told of the allegations. He was then arrested and cautioned. Police said Nandlall has denied the allegations.

Nevertheless, an investigation was done and the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions where legal advice was obtained.

It was recommended that Nandlall be charged with Attempt to Commit Murder. Nandlall was charged on February 12 with the said offence.

He appeared before Magistrate Mr Peter Hugh at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea and he was remanded to prison.

Meanwhile, Jagmohan’s condition worsened and she was transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital on February 17 where she died at around 11:30hrs.

Her body is presently at the mortuary awaiting a postmortem which is set for February 19.

Nandlall is still on remand. Police said further investigations will be done and the file will be resubmitted to the DPP for further legal advice.