Teen brutally chopped at Five Star Landing

An 18-year-old male is on a serious condition after he was attacked and chopped by three suspected on February 12, 2021 at the Five Star Landing, North West District (NWD) Region One, (Barima-Waini).

The injured teen has been identified as Gregory Henry, miner of Return Baramita, NWD. While information about the chopping incident remains unknown, the teenager was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital by public spirited citizens.

Police stated that the lad was seen by a doctor and due to the injuries, he was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient. His condition is listed as serious but stable.

The police are yet to make an arrest for the brutal chopping.