Woman, child injured after bike crashes into bus on EBD

A young lad and his aunt were this afternoon rushed to a hospital for medical attention after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a minibus along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) highway.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park at Houston, Greater Georgetown during the afternoon rush hour.

Reports are the woman, who was riding the motorcycle, was about to change lanes without looking in her rearview mirror when she collided with the minibus.

The impact of the collision forced the woman and her young nephew across the road where they received injuries about their bodies.

Police quickly responded to the scene and rushed the boy and his aunt to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.