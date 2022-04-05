La Penitence fatal accident: Bus was speeding, driver arrested – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says the minibus driver that caused the death of 59-year-old Debra Salikram at Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigations.

The fatal accident occurred at around 06:00h today and involved minibus BAB 1155 which was being driven by a 29-year-old man of Supply, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and motorcycle CK 1126 which was being driven by the victim.

“Enquiries disclosed that the minibus was allegedly speeding south along the eastern side of the La Penitence Public Road whilst the motorcyclist was proceeding north along the eastern side of the said road and reportedly turned west into the path of the minibus,” police headquarters said in a statement on the accident.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where she received injuries about her body. An ambulance was summoned and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the minibus but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

Salikram, also known as “Aunty Sookie”, was a mother of six and a popular food and juice vendor.