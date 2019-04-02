Woman busted with cocaine in book at CJIA

Ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch have arrested a 24-year-old woman of West Coast Berbice with in excess of ten pounds of cocaine concealed in books at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

The four books were reportedly in her luggage. According to information received, the woman cut holes in the center of the books and stashed the cocaine inside. She then used glue to past the pages together.

She was destined for the United States of America. Up to late Monday evening, she was being questioned by members of the Narcotics Branch. She is expected to be charged for trafficking in narcotics later in the week.